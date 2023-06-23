We need to be involved in our communities. I remember the saying “many hands make light work.” As a Town Council member I thank those who are actively involved not only with the town government in Hopkinton, but those who volunteer for organizations benefiting our townspeople and others in our region. I realize most have busy lives but try to find time to support town government or an organization or activity of your choice. On our town website you can find applications and related forms for boards and commissions and much other useful information.
Recent Town Council activity in Hopkinton was our last meeting on Tuesday. It was an interesting and not a quick meeting. We dealt with an issue dealing with one of our campgrounds. Clearly we need a noise ordinance. The council was faced with making a decision to take in concerns about activity at that campground and allowing it some consideration on what they wanted to do. The decision was much less than what they wanted.
I commend Robert Burns, my town council colleague, for taking an initiative on economic development. I am not a fan of the idea of having non-residents on the boards and commissions in town. This is not the same as town employees being nonresidents. Boards and commissions have residents who bring their own backgrounds and philosophy to the mix. The Economic Development Commission needs to be activated, but many other boards need to be active. Please watch the video of our last regular Town Council meeting for the discussions on multiple issues. I am especially interested to hear from constituents at the moment with this question: How do you feel about nonresidents being on boards and commissions in town? Should the Economic Development Commission have business people in town who are nonresidents? It appears it will have no real power other than to advise the council.
Recently,Gov. Dan McKee was in Hopkinton for the formal signing of the Hopkinton compact dealing with education. All five Hopkinton Town Council members were present. I was pleased that earlier I made the motion to join this compact. Superintendent Gina Picard of the Chariho Regional School District was also present. Speaking of governors, Hopkinton has never had a governor but has had three lieutenant governors: Jeremiah Thurston, his son, Benjamin Babcock Thurston, and Edwin Robinson Allen. The younger Thurston served as a U.S. representative from Rhode Island, as well as in both the state legislatures of Connecticut and Rhode Island. Allen was Hopkinton town clerk at the same time he was lieutenant governor. The lieutenant governor in those days acted as a state senator, and the governor was the state Senate president with the Secretary of State being the secretary of the state Senate. Notably every city and town only sent one state senator to the Rhode Island General Assembly at that time. Lydia Kenyon, one of the wives of Gov. John W. Davis, was from Hopkinton.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is vice president of the Hopkinton Town Council.
