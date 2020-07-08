I have a suggestion for the dilemma with the Columbus statue in Wilcox Park. If its purpose is to honor the first groups to arrive in America, then there is evidence supporting the arrival of the Vikings, the Knights Templar, the Irish, the ancient Phoenicians, even possibly Hebrew, Chinese and Japanese explorers. There is also some evidence for pre-history groups here.
If the statue is to honor Italians, then the perfect answer is one of two famous Italian explorers: Amerigo Vespucci, who came to the New York about 1500, and Giovanni Verranzzano who, in about 1520, explored and mapped the East Coast from Florida to Nova Scotia. He also discovered Block Island and Narragansett Bay, where he met Native Americans.
So all that is needed is to relabel the statue. After all, the men of Columbus’ time pretty much all wore the same style clothing. There you have it: an instant, inexpensive, non-offensive fix that still honors “Italians and discoverers.”
Paul Rondina
Westerly
