Regarding The Westerly Sun’s March 12 “Biden’s $1.9T rescue bill signed into law”: It was the best of times with unified control of the White House and Congress enabling passage, it was the worst of times with lockstep opposition from the rival party that was so steadfast against whatever was proposed before the first syllable could be uttered. I’m sorry Uncle Joe but bipartisanship joins perfectly as ideals with dictionary identities only here in the real world. It’s actually fascinating to see Mr. Biden carve out a unique persona after a shadowy rise to the top of the world propelled by a “not Donald Trump” thrust that, after four torturous years, was the unstoppable force that answered prayers, stopped tears on some, started tears on others and ironically would have even had Abraham Lincoln, perhaps the most famous Republican of them all, switch parties.
After two failed presidential campaigns in 1988 and 2008 and four years of demonizing trash-tweeting by the former guy, it admittedly has been tough to make the Biden transition to leader of the free world, but we have until 2024 to get used to it. Mr. Biden’s March 11 prime time “I need you” request to all Americans was a most welcome slap in the face wake-up from his predecessor’s narcissistic “you need me” delusions, which did contain an element of truth. We needed number 45 to pack his bags, hit the road and keep a low profile. Thank you Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for pulling the plug on Trump’s twitter feed! Time’s Person of the Year is a minimum accolade earned by Dorsey, with a spirited debate for Nobel Prize honors. Peace? Literature? Medicine? Economics? Heck, silencing Trump is so profound, take ’em all!
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.