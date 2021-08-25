It’s interesting that the anti-mask, anti-vaccine people have been remarkably rude, obnoxious and disruptive while the pro-mask, pro-vaccine people have been so civil. I think it’s time to turn the tables on them. Someone should say something like this to them:
You may not be fools, but you’ve been fooled. People are laughing at you. Those Fox News hosts who have been pushing hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin have been vaccinated. Their staffs wear masks. If they think of you at all, they’re laughing at you. The political leaders who feed off your stupidity are laughing at you, and taking your money. The foreigners who create fake social media accounts to feed you nonsense are laughing at you.
They all know there’s so little going on in your lives that you’ll believe anything that’ll get you hopping mad and make you yell at total strangers like your hair is on fire. Truly a laugh riot.
But some things are not funny. Health care workers have become so stressed that some have committed suicide. People with normal health emergencies are being turned away from hospitals and some have died. And it’s your fault.
Albert Gerheim
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.