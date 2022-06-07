Serving on the Hopkinton Town Council is a great honor and responsibility. Hopkinton is best served by engaged appointive and elective officials as well as dedicated town employees.
If you want to serve Hopkinton, please check the town website.
On Monday, I met with Brian Rosso, our Hopkinton town manager, and discussed the town budget. My focus is to promote the proposed 2022-2023 Hopkinton town budget to be voted on June 14 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the town hall. I strongly urge approval by voters. I appreciate the frustration our voters have had with the budget of the Chariho Regional School District. I thank Hopkinton voters who twice voted against the Chariho budget this year. Hopefully, our school district, mainly the school administration and School Committee, seriously reflect on why voters feel the way they do. They need to build better bridges!
I am concerned that the frustration with the school budget will impact the budget in Hopkinton.
If the town budget is defeated it reverts to the previous year’s budget, but however the town needs to meet contract requirements, utilities and insurance.We need to keep our budget in good shape and avoid any potential deficits. Remember, the Chariho School District controls around three-fourths of our town tax burden and they can move line-item monies from line item to line item. Most importantly, the Hopkinton budget was rejected last year for this current fiscal year 2021-2022, so if rejected again it would revert to two budget years back. The proposed 2022-23 is worthy of your consideration and vote.
In my role as Republican leader in Hopkinton, I look forward to a great year. Thanks to the many who will be running on our ticket, which is in pretty much solid shape. The Rhode Island Republican State Central Committee will make endorsements for federal and state offices on Wednesday, June 29, at Rhodes-on-the-Pawtuxet in Cranston. Delegates from Hopkinton are myself as the local party chair, Kenneth W. Mott, and George M. Abbott. Alternates are Edwin James and Pastor David Stall. State Sen. Elaine J. Morgan gets a vote as well, as does state Rep. Justin Price of Richmond, who represents part of our town. There will be a charge for guest passes to help defray expenses. If you want to volunteer for this meeting, contact me, and I will pass on to Lee Ann Sennick, who serves on the Republican National Committee. She will be in charge of it and you will get free access, but you will be expected to work.
In closing, to reach me contact me at 401-677-9503 and scottbillhirst@gmail.com. For town business only use scott.bill.hirst@hopkintonri.org. Let’s go GOP!
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is a member of the Hopkinton Town Council.
