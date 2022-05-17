Commenting on the appointment of African-American Karine Jean-Pierre’s appointment as White House Secretary to replace Caucasian-American Jenn Psaki, Caucasian American Tucker Carlson said May 10 on Fox News, available on the Fox News website, “The all-important press secretary gig has gone to someone on the basis of group. It’s really simple. Show us your picture, and we’ll tell you if you’re qualified for the job.”
The following, from the White House website, describes the prior experience of Katrine Jean-Pierre for the position of press secretary:
“Jean-Pierre is currently the Principal Deputy Press Secretary and Deputy Assistant to the President. Karine is a long-time advisor to President Biden, having served in senior communication and political roles in the Biden Administration, the Biden campaign, and to then-Vice President Biden in the Obama administration.
“Prior to her role on the campaign, she served as Chief Public Affairs Officer for MoveOn.org and an NBC and MSNBC Political Analyst. Jean-Pierre served as Regional Political Director for the White House Office of Political Affairs during the Obama-Biden administration and as Deputy Battleground States Director for President Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign. She served as Southeast Regional Political Director for President Obama’s 2008 campaign, Deputy Campaign Manager for Martin O’Malley for President, Campaign Manager for the ACLU’s Reproductive Freedom Initiative, and Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Legislative and Budget Affairs for two members in the New York City Council.
“Previously, she worked at the Center for Community and Corporate Ethics, pushing major companies to change their business practices, and is a published author. Born in Martinique and raised in New York, Jean-Pierre is a graduate of Columbia University.”
Tucker Carlson told the world what he thinks of Karine Jean-Pierre. In doing so, he also told us about himself.
Harvey Perry
Westerly
