We have before our Town Council and School Committee a resolution to support an extension of the obscenity laws to include graphic representations. We have seen examples presented to us of such representations being present in our communities’ schools and libraries.
To some members of our community these works, verbal or graphic, are vile and obscene. To others of our community, the same works are regarded as helpful, even necessary, representations to aid children attempting to understand their feelings and their bodies.
Clearly we do not, and perhaps cannot, agree on a definition of obscenity. Nevertheless, we can agree that at both extremes of our community people are clearly offended and threatened both for themselves and on behalf of their children.
Leaving national politics and divisive social movements out of the equation, can’t we enter into a civil discussion in which we can treat the presence of such items the same way we do other things that may be appropriate for some children but not for others — say, peanut oil or allergenic scents? With guidance from individual parents, might we be able to separate elective materials the way we might separate different children’s medications or school-lunch items?
As a teacher for nearly 50 years, might I suggest first of all that both parents and teachers might apply a common sense test to these items: do they contain the kind of language we would expect to come out of the mouths of our children? Do they contain the kinds of representations we would put on our refrigerator if our children drew them? As teachers, would we use the same kind of language or pictorial representation in our classroom teaching?
Most people I listen to regard this as a free-speech issue and recognize that on a national scale the exemptions of obscenity from free-speech protections are being used to leverage social change in our communities. I for one believe this is so. But I also recognize that freedom of speech means freedom from speech: no one — or their children — should be pressured to read or view what they choose not to.
The virtue of a book is that it has covers, and no one has to open a book. But children are curious ( a good thing) and will get into anything (not a particularly good thing). Is there really no mechanism by which some parents can say, “Yes, by all means” while others can say, “No, thank you: not for my child” and have their preferences acknowledged by our schools and libraries?
Bob Madison
Westerly
