In many ways, it happens in California first, a country trendsetter which is not necessarily a good thing when considering the fast food industry leader McDonald’s first achieved extraordinary success there that enabled it to duplicate its California success in the rest of the country. Americans’ 2020 obesity rate was 42.4% as obesity “expands” to replace smoking in the preventable death race. Fast food connection? The Jan. 12th Sun article “Storm-weary Californians clean up” most likely extends California’s trend-setting ways as human-caused climate change results in a familiar cycle that ends with havoc-wreaking damaging storms, drought and wildfires denuding the landscape, followed by torrential rains the parched landscape cannot absorb — hello, damaging floods. It happens in California first as Mother Nature tunes up her destruction act that will play out in different stages and varying degrees across the country.
January 2023: Each day’s temperature has been above “normal” with a Bill Maher New Rule: The word “normal” can no longer apply to our abnormal climate-changed weather. Historical Average or HA is the new term for comparing to past year’s numbers even if HA comparison is no laughing matter, especially if you’re a polar bear on the extinction chopping block. Adios polar bears, we hardly knew ye. Beyond driving, how about “Live like your kids live here” and most likely will continue doing so a few decades after you are gone. Martin Luther King Jr.’s quote “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies but the silence of our friends” applied to climate: Be vigilant to get your friends and family active in our fight to preserve the climate. My teenage sister’s button and T-shirt as a 20th-century child: “War is not healthy for children and other living things.” While still true, the 21st-century version update: “Climate change is not healthy for human and non-human life” might be the new normal.
In the remote Amazon rainforest in Ecuador, an existential environmental struggle now plays out. Home to some of the world’s last indigenous people untouched by modern society, their territory contains some of the most biologically diverse, carbon-absorbing lands on the planet that must remain untouched if we are to win the climate-change war. This habitat is juxtaposed to lucrative oil fields that renewable energy races to outpace. However, Ecuador has piles of debt that needs repayment. Ecuador wants to avoid drilling but the 21st-century reality of oil’s enrichment potential that can lift its population out of poverty delivers one of the planet’s most pressing dilemmas: How do we fix a system that so generously rewards oil extraction while failing to value standing forests that provide crucial services to the whole planet? Stay tuned.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
