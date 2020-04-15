Many of us were raised to find some one to blame for our problems and misfortunes. We call this “scapegoating” and see it in discrimination against people we think have caused our misfortune.
It is sad to say that this kind of thinking has been going on in our otherwise beautiful, loving communities of Westerly/Stonington, recently designated as an “International City of Peace”. This time it is our Asian-American brothers and sisters who are facing racial slurs, violent outbursts in words and actions and blame for the COVID-19 pandemic. This has been encouraged, perhaps unintentionally, by some news outlets and leaders referring to the disease as the Chinese or Wuhan virus.
Must we give into this form of ignorance and blame? Haven’t we learned throughout history that when we marginalize and prejudge others it leads to the wounding and traumatizing of innocent people? It doesn’t change the present nor solve the problems we collectively face.
Let us call on our better angels. Let us stop scapegoating others. Let us learn that cooperating and problem solving together will bring us all safely through this crisis. No one is to blame. Everyone deserves to be free from the fear of harassment by others because of their race, religion or social status. It’s up to us to let others know that this is unacceptable. Let’s prove we’re up to the challenge. Be kind and caring to everyone. We are all in this together!
Madeline C. Labriola, Marlis and George Parent, Frank Thacker, Andrea Carey, Dottie Stumpf, Caroline Hansen, David Madden and Frank Pendola
The writers are members of the Westerly Area Peace and Justice Group.
