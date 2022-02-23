If you move your car from the driveway to the garage, the car is not missing, stolen or lost. It has simply been moved. In the garage your car is still available to drive to work and it has the same value. Your total assets are unchanged. Reporting the car stolen would be a false police report, and making accusations against particular neighbors would be even more damaging and irresponsible, especially when you know right where the car is.
Charlestown’s fund balance is essentially the town’s savings parked in different locations. These are not tax funds raised in one year, but a slow accumulation over many years. Most are located in an unassigned category (called the unassigned fund balance) that can only be used for an emergency or as part of the budget process. The rest are in an assigned category (called the committed fund balance) and are dedicated to particular uses. For instance, the voters approved $500,000 to be kept on hand to cover legal services. We haven’t used funds in this account in a while, but if Dollar General had appealed their denial and the town did not have this fund, the town might not have been able to defend itself.
Regardless of where savings are located, total savings are the same. The most recent town audit separates some of the savings, while a previous audit reported them in the unassigned portion. The town’s auditor stated on Feb. 14 that the 2021 audit is correct and that nothing is missing! Simply put, $3 million is not missing; it is parked in the garage.
Despite knowing that there is nothing missing, Town Councilor Deborah Carney and her political group sent an email newsletter on Feb. 11 to hundreds of subscribers saying that $3 million is missing from the town’s accounts and asking for a forensic audit. The town is audited every year, but a forensic audit is done when fraud is suspected. These false accusations against town staff and her fellow councilors have now been posted on Carney’s and other websites and unleashed across social media platforms where the false accusations have grown from “missing” to “stolen,” leaving the targets with smeared reputations and without redress.
Charlestown’s tax rate of $8.18 per $1,000 of valuation is the third lowest tax rate in the state. By comparison, Hopkinton’s tax rate is $18.53, Richmond’s is $20.62, and South Kingstown’s is $14.45. Charlestown has very little debt, a high level of savings, and a higher quality of life than most anywhere on the East Coast. When there is nothing to find fault with, a false scandal has to be manufactured. Using lies and smears to destroy local politicians is not an acceptable way to attempt to win an election, but in an age where fewer people read newspapers and with expanding access to social media, this is an effective way to mislead some people.
Ruth Platner
Charlestown
(1) comment
Ruth is obviously trying to hide something with her merry band of do nothing socialists. Fighting the good fight for a better Charlestown for the select few - thanks Ruth. We have one of the lowest tax rates because you have single handedly driven families out of our ‘Community’ with restrictive growth opportunities that would actually benefit families. I’m sure the accolades from the CCA will now pour in defending your actions - further proof of misappropriation.
