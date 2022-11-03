If you have been to the grocery store lately ,or paid your rent or electrical bill, you know the price of everything is getting higher and higher. I worry that this winter,my neighbors will make hard choices that leave them cold or hungry. I have listened to all the candidates running for state Senate trying to fill the shoes of Dennis Algiere, who represented us for so long and helped so many people. I decided to cast my vote for Victoria Gu for many important reasons.
First she is not a politician; this is the first time she is running for office. She uses data to make decisions at her job as a senior software engineer at a nonprofit. And I think we could use more evidence and less bluster in the State House.
Second she knows firsthand the rising cost of housing, and she will fight for families, seniors and young people trying to put down roots. Victoria is endorsed by the many labor unions, including the AFL–CIO, the NEA (educators), SEIU (health care workers), several environmental groups, and women’s groups like Planned Parenthood and Emily’s list.
And last, Victoria grew up fishing and swimming along our coastline. She knows how important access to the shoreline is — and I am sure she will protect it. This election is very important to our district. I trust Victoria Gu to do right by us here in Westerly, Charlestown, and South Kingstown .
Claudia Townend
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.