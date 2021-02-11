Readers will note from my prior letters that I am not a fan of former President Trump! Nevertheless, I believe that the current impeachment trial in the Senate is unconstitutional. The Constitution clearly states that a private citizen cannot be tried by a legislative body. Impeachment is simply a tool to remove a person from public office and prohibit him from holding public office in the future. It’s a moot point with regard to the first penalty at this time.
What should have been done was that the FBI and federal prosecutor for the District of Columbia should have brought him to trial in federal court. This way, penalties other than simply being prohibited from holding office could be applied! Also, if this had been done there would not have been a Constitutional issue for Republican senators to hide behind!
Jim Georgeady
Pawcatuck
