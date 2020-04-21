I read Mr. Mike Latham’s letter in Friday’s Westerly Sun, “Letter rife with mistruths about Trump,” with great sadness. One would think by now that Mr. Latham and the others who believe everything Trump says (despite a documented record of many thousands of lies over the last 3½ years) and support everything he does (despite his demonstrated incompetence) would see Trump for what he is. He is a failed businessman, an incompetent manager, a continuous liar, someone who has no appreciation or even an awareness of others feelings, and someone whose only interest is self-aggrandizement and “winning” for himself.
All these traits are readily apparent in the current pandemic. Mr. Latham points to the one action Trump took relatively early in the pandemic, stopping people from China from entering the USA at the end of January. He took this action about a month after his own cabinet members and intelligence personnel, as well as multiple people we now know were embedded with the WHO, warned in real time about an impending pandemic; warnings he chose to ignore. He took this action well after the virus was in the country. He subsequently allowed some 40,000 more potential virus carriers into the country from China. He took this action just days after praising Xi Jinping for effectively containing the virus and for his transparency. But most damning, for the next six weeks or so, he did nothing further to prepare or protect the country from the impending pandemic. Thus he allowed the virus to spread and did nothing to increase the necessary supplies and equipment the country eventually needed and lacked. He did not stop people from coming to the USA from Europe until well into March, although we now know that the virus incidents on the East Coast were from Europe, not China.
Mr. Trump said in his “brilliant” mind that he knew of the coming pandemic long before it arrived. Thus when he stated to the media things like “it is a Democratic hoax,” or “we have it well controlled,” or “it is just 15 cases which will shortly be down to zero,” or “we have so many test kits that anyone who wants a test can get it” as well as many, many others things, he was either lying then or was lying about his knowing about the pandemic before anyone else … or both.
Even now, neither he nor his spokespeople seem willing or able to mobilize the country to fight the pandemic. When rather ignorant people mass and march against necessary restrictions in Ohio and Michigan, he notes that they seem to “like me,” as if that were the most important takeaway. I wonder how many of those demonstrators will be in an ICU or dead in the next couple of weeks. I wonder how many of their parents, grandparents, or even children will lose their lives because of their actions. Many of his advisors and the pundits that he listens to (like those on Fox) have said that we should be willing to sacrifice lives to open the economy (I wonder if Mr. Latham would be willing to volunteer himself or his loved ones to that strategy).
Trump has rarely, if ever, expressed any sorrow or sympathy for those who died on his watch or their families. On the occasions he did say such things, he clearly was reading a script others had written for him. He has done little to mobilize or bring order and direction to the effort to fight the virus. He prefers instead to promote how wonderful he is, how governors and mayors should do the work necessary (even though they cannot do what the president can), and how everyone but he is responsible for the situation.
I see few if any “mistruths about Trump” and virtually no facts in Mr. Latham’s letter. This is not the time or place to address his non sequitur about climate change, although it does reflect his lack of understanding of science-based facts and his blind adherence to Trump and his Republican enablers. We may never know how many unnecessary deaths Trump’s ignorance and incompetence caused in the United States, but voters must remember the results of his behavior when we next vote.
Kenneth Robbins
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.