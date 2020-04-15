How has President Trump handled the virus outbreak?
In January he didn’t shut down the flights from China until over 300,000 people had entered the country. After the ban, Americans were exempt and continued to fly in with no testing, no follow-up.
In February, he didn’t listen to his own health and security experts who wanted to order face masks, protective gear and ventilators. Instead Trump said the whole thing was overblown. This was just a flu. It would “magically disappear.” He spent February traveling, playing golf and creating new guidelines for federal building architecture.
In March, Trump officials botched the effort to produce thousands of test kits. By mid-March, Germany was testing 100,000 people a day. We are still struggling with test shortages and long waits. Meanwhile, Trump said we were producing all the tests we needed.
Trump is incapable of leading a national effort against a dangerous common enemy. Instead he renounced his responsibility and said the governors are on their own. Trump pitted the states against each other in a cruel competition for resources, as if this is an episode of “The Apprentice.”
How was he elected? We fell for the hype. We forgot that “The Apprentice” was a scripted TV show. Trump was an actor reading lines, not a business genius.
We forgot how many times Trump had gone bankrupt, how often his father had to bail him out. No bank in America would loan him money. They knew he was a bad risk. He still is.
Rachel Pierson
Pawcatuck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.