In response to the subject that appeared in Monday’s edition of The Westerly Sun, I fully expected it, and I suspect many more similar diatribes will follow before Nov. 3. Quite frankly, I welcome the input from our left-leaning friends, because it very succinctly exposes the common-thread (theme) they all disgracefully employ. First, they attack the messenger, second, they make vague assertions about what may or may not have occurred on a particular issue, with little or no specificity, and third, they predictably make irresponsible and sometimes threatening statements/claims against our president. Not very smart, nor advisable.
So let’s unpack what Mr. Robbins said/wrote, and then we’ll look at what he didn’t say, or write about, meaning, real and impacting factual matters:
“Donald Trump dismantled the very AGENCIES …”!?! What agencies Mr. Robbins (by noun description, all of them), names of those professionals (all of them) adversely effected that were allegedly sidelined that we now may need? We want specificity Mr. Robbins, not CNN talking points.
Robbins rambles on about the President and Fox News lying to the American people when they knew the extent of the COVID-19 threat. An absolute and deliberate lie. The administration was scrambling from mid-to late-December through mid-January to determine the scope of the threat. When it became clear the threat was quite real, immediate actions were taken.
Robbins continues to ramble on about Trump’s stalling and his disrespect for Drs. Fauci and Brix. More lies and a distortion of the facts. I’ve not missed one of President Trump’s conferences on the matter, and I believe without exception, both doctors are always present, and are called on repeatedly to opine.
Robbins and his ilk are determined to be apologists for the Chinese Communist government. I am not. The flu emanated in Wuhan, China, hence it’s the Wuhan Flu. Many/most of these strange and deadly viruses seem to emanate from China. Why?
Now, let’s take a quick look at some critical information that Robbins curiously (and conveniently) omitted from his diatribe:
From the very outset, the consensus defense against spreading the virus was (and is) individual ISOLATION. The very first major-act by the Trump administration was to issue a travel ban (to and from) China, and on the heels of that, a travel ban on Iran, and then all of Europe. A hugely important decision and praised by all of the medical authorities on pandemics. So what did our friends on the left say about the Trump travel bans? We’ll ignore the fake news blather and go directly to the apparent Democrat “standard-bearer,” for 2020, none other than Joe Biden, who said, “Banning all travel from Europe, or any part of the world, will not stop the virus”!? So there you have it. Would we be safer with Biden and Robbins at the helm, or Trump? Further, what is the probability that Mr. Robbins was ignorant of Biden’s position?
Approximately 60% of all COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are in New York City, and the left of course hints that it’s Trump’s fault. However, let’s look at the facts: NYC has been a “sanctuary city” for many years, and the Cuomo/ DiBlasio duo essentially ignored all original calls for isolation, and in fact many, including Di Blasio and other city officials, encouraged folks to ignore them well into March. It’s all captured on video folks, just ‘Google it’!
Over the past two weeks, several pollsters (I believe 6), have polled the country regarding Trump’s handling of the pandemic. The polling results have all been favorable; the lowest was 53% favorable, the highest was 61% favorable. Now that’s good news for the country, it’s not good news for the Democrats that desperately want Trump to fail.
This past week, Sean Hannity had a panel on his show to discuss the subject; Geraldo Rivera was one of the panelists. Now, Geraldo has played both sides of the street his entire career, but that night he praised Trump for his leadership on the pandemic, and likened Trump to a modern day Gen. George S. Patton of World War II fame. You may not like him, you may even hate him, but man does he get things done.
Folks, this back-and-forth will go on until Nov. 3. This is really all about a bunch of folks suffering from an acute case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, and have been so afflicted since November 2016. I personally thank God every day for President Trump’s leadership and his personal sacrifices, and I am confident we’ll reelect him on Nov. 3.
Mike Latham
Pawcatuck
