The headline in the Jan. 11 Sun asserts “In wake of Capitol riot, Americans struggle for answers,” which they may never find, as they ask the wrong questions. Violence in our nation’s political heart as President Trump’s stolen election fantasy plays out in real time despite his oath and duty to defend the constitution. If only he had taken Khizr Kahn’s free Constitution offer at the 2016 Democratic National Convention perhaps this whole tragedy could have been avoided.
During the 2016 Republican primaries, Mr. Trump traded in his Obama birth certificate conspiracies for Ted Cruz’ father’s JFK murder involvement, and in March ’16 Lindsey Graham said Mr. Trump should be expelled from the Republican Party. A valid suggestion that grew more dim, fading into the abyss as Mr. Trump’s white nationalism pot boiled over into electoral success highlighted with his Steve Bannon adoption that enticed all soulless Republicans to get in on the action, as nearly all political adversaries slowly became political sycophants. This incremental twist from anyone but Trump to anything for Trump is where the shock and awe story resonates with last week’s abhorrently violent insurrection, merely the culmination of years of feeding the violence flames that burned 30-plus years ago in New York City with full page ads to execute the innocent Central Park Five (see “When They See Us”), through his March 2016 campaign rally imploring supporters to “knock the crap out of ’em, I’ll pay your legal fees.” Mr. Trump’s been adept at grabbing headlines (preferred over grabbing women by the you know what), attracting free media coverage, made more ironic by his own personal “bone spur” history of avoiding military service, creating the double standard that violence is grand ... for everyone else. Double standard revisited: “Lock her up” rallying cries against Hillary Clinton for crimes she did not commit while accepting no responsibility whatsoever for 376,000-plus Americans dead from COVID-19 and the recent Capitol insurrection for crimes (against humanity) that he did commit.
Outrage and despair is often rooted in negatively experiencing the unexpected, but Mr. Trump’s public life has been rooted in shamelessness with no bottom, repeatedly demonstrating that personal gain is the goal, ignoring the toll as the departure of the soul of our great nation recedes like the setting sun. Whereas 9/11 temporarily brought this country together, nevermind the weapons of mass destruction masquerade where Republicans admirably evaded accountability, COVID has been tearing this country apart, exacerbated by Mr. Trump’s mask-wearing culture war that’s partly responsible for America’s plummeting life expectancy, making 2020 the deadliest year on record. Enter Joe Biden, who might have small shoes to fill but has Grand Canyon-sized holes to plug in our employment, health care, safety net and interparty cooperation. While he has yet to assume these duties, in this fast-paced world his grace period might have already expired.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
