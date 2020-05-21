“U.S. still needs a coronavirus testing strategy” in the May 9 issue of The Sun is more than just frustrating. It’s embarrassingly crazy considering the whole point of our shelter-in-place inactivity freeze was precisely to let a testing strategy run its course as young, healthy Americans, who might be little affected by the virus, largely put their March-April lives on hold so the Trump Administration could administer widespread testing, separate and isolate the sick and get on top of the pandemic.
On May 15, spring fever is in the air and people are jumping and jiving to get out. But here in the U.S., maybe coming up with a testing strategy has merits, or maybe let’s just open up the economy and as Mr. Trump famously said, “What have you got to lose?” Forcing people to choose between paying their bills or risking their health sounds about as American as last month’s Wisconsin election, where Wisconsinites had to choose between voting or protecting their health that makes us the land of the grieve and the home of the grave. On March 18, Trump labeled himself a war president, an only-in-America rise from Cadet Bone Spurs, which sets him up to be tried for war crimes as the COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. zooms to 86,900, onwards and upwards en route to pass the total deaths of the Korean, Vietnam and Afghanistan wars and the 911 terrorist attacks combined. Make America Grate again indeed.
So much of the COVID-19 carnage is a product of the scandalous early testing debacle where we sheltered in place to buy time for testing that never came. What did come were daily televised campaign rallies sold as COVID-19 briefings that in reality were not brief enough, as Mr. Trump told Americans “ it’s going to disappear.” Actions speak louder than words, but does inaction speak louder than deaths as the U.S., with 4.25% of world population, has 28.7% of world COVID deaths (86,900 of 302,000) at the time of this writing. If this is Mr. Trump’s idea of winning, he’s right, as I’m tired of it for sure. Epidemiologists warn of a “second wave” from prematurely opening the economy, but that’s wishful thinking, as it implies we’ve “contained” COVID-19. No way baby. The virus continues its wanton gallop, indiscriminately befalling Americans not because we have an inferior genetic makeup, but because we have a dreadfully inferior Trump Administration response to it that will yield additional cases and additional deaths well into the future that simply cannot be called a second wave, as the first has no end in sight.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.