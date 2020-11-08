Now that America’s flirtation with right-wing populism is over, even by the slimmest of margins, we need to reflect upon the grimmest possibilities of that experience! Hitler first came to power as an elected official and the Reichstag fire, which gave him the excuse to assume dictatorial power, was probably set by the Nazis.
Mr. Trump’s refusal to categorically endorse the smooth transmission of power claiming the election was stolen due to fraud is most troubling!
America beware!
James Georgeady
Pawcatuck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.