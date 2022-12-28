Dateline Dec. 21, Page 4: “Trump, allies will repeat Jan. 6 if necessary”. Sure it’s necessary to achieve their goal of destroying our democracy, but I think you mean if possible, as the Jan. 6 struggles to make it impossible. Maybe the committee started bipartisan, but Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger’s country before party integrity was too much for today’s Trumplican Party that, like a python-pig mismatch, has been swallowed whole by Donald Trump and is now the proof of the “be careful what you wish for” maxim. “Bipartisan Jan. 6 Committee” rings hollow, as any open-minded Republican investigating Jan. 6 has no place in today’s my-way-or-the-highway Trumplican Party that the electorate has rejected in 2020 and 2022, with voter suppression, gerrymandering and party purity the most salient Republican characteristics alongside tax cuts for the wealthy party compulsion.
Beyond the Trump media obsession (“there’s no such thing as bad publicity” (PT Barnum) or “the only thing worse than being talked about is not being talked about” (Oscar Wilde)), perhaps the most sickening comment is “concerns about Trump’s attempted coup are overblown. It’s not like Trump got away with it, right?” Wrong! Facing no accountability for government overthrow, Trump absolutely has gotten away with it. Trump’s current Republican ownership means all party participants must work to, through or around the elephant in the room and acknowledge his outsized influence while they slowly evolve away from Trump’s toxic touch that surprisingly delivered Senate control to the opposition last month. Trump’s handpicked candidates: The TV huckster Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania and the great college football running back Herschel Walker in Georgia. Each had no business pretending to be senator wannabes, failing in their campaigns despite or because of Trump’s backing.
Regardless, Trump’s ideally cast in his current role, fracturing the Republican Party with all democracy-loving people who care about this country better off because of it. The presidential oath includes defending the Constitution, not destroying it, with build back better reserved for things in need of improvement that does not include Trump’s narcissism. Concluding: My passion is commenting on Sun coverage and I’m hoping the paper will accept my offer to ignore Trump.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
