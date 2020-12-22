I think I’m finally beginning to understand the perverse genius of Donald Trump. Ever the grifter (he’s never made an honest buck in his life), he’s now engaged in one of his greatest scams. He’s obviously known since Nov. 4 that he lost the election, but there was a great opportunity in this loss to make millions off his gullible cult followers. Proclaim every day that the election was rigged and beg for money to contest the results. Pay a few million dollars to file ridiculous, frivolous lawsuits and recount demands (every lawyer involved should be permanently disbarred), and reap over $250 million. What a return on investment! He did not even have to lie on email and web solicitations — the small print clearly states that only a small fraction of the proceeds would go to legal fees, but who reads small print? And he can now use that windfall for just about whatever he wants.
Joseph Light
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.