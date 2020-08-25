Confusion, chaos and COVID-19 reign supreme at the U.S. Postal Service in advance of November’s presidential election. Surprise! “Postmaster has no plans to restore mail cuts,” in the Aug. 20 Sun, is nothing more than Trump’s election strategy, where all polls give Biden a modest lead with a marginal Republican Convention bounce expected to dull this lead even if the less you know about the Republican candidate the better. Trump has remarkably swallowed Republicans whole as the Lincoln Project fights among the ruins for self-respect.
Confusion: "Absentee voting good, mail-in voting bad" sounds like George Orwell’s "Four legs good, two legs better" confusion, even if absentee and mail-in voting are identical. Fact 1: Increased voter participation favors Democrats. Fact 2: Trump’s election strategy is voter suppression inflicting inner-city Democrat stronghold voting difficulties, limiting operational voting machines, reduced polling locations and hours and orchestrating USPS mailbox removals and sorting machine destruction to get out the vote, as in "get the vote out of any place it can be counted," moving people to turn to vote by mail. Listen to Westerly’s own (at least part time) Taylor Swift: “Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans at risk in an effort to hold on to power”.
Chaos: While “only” 178,000-plus Americans have died from Trump’s COVID failure, millions of surviving Americans are understandably hesitant for in-person voting, preferring the fraud-free mail-in voting option. Trump's mega-donor appointee, Postmaster General Louis Dejoy, whose biggest qualification might have been collecting postage stamps as a child, encourages chaos that might have mail-in voters also vote in person, justifiably having no confidence in a system that’s being purposely undermined.
COVID-19: The pandemic (sent by God to send Trump packing?) has overturned all aspects of life, including the confidence that the president of the United States cares about anything more than the well-being of his stock-market portfolio. More than a half-year into Trump’s chaos, U.S. COVID deaths run wild, whereas Rwanda recently broke into double digits with their 10th COVID death.
Voter fraud is no match for presidential fraud: The investigative database News21 found 491 alleged incidents of fraud were documented from absentee ballots 2000 to 2012 out of more than one billion votes cast, discovering that voter fraud is as equally uncommon with absentee voting as its infrequency with in-person voting.
On Aug. 19, Apple became the first U.S. company to surpass the $2 trillion market-capitalization threshold. Apple’s iPhones have dramatically upended the bedrock phone, camera, film, calculator, watch, and to a lesser extent, banking and map/GPS industries as companies like Kodak, Texas Instruments and Timex atrophy in a world unimaginable a generation ago. The point is, the money-losing postal service faces an overdue reckoning, but Americans have fought and died for the freedom and liberty for all Americans to cast their ballot and vote, with Trump’s incomparable COVID failure making mail-in voting, practiced by many high-ranking officials (including the Trumps themselves), the most reasonably practical option that should make us all thankful that the postal service has survived through these unprecedented times to meet this unique challenge. In conclusion: Joe Biden and USPS: They were made for this moment, and so were you to vote for Biden.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.