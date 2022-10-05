When you tell a story, be sure to tell the whole story! Yes, without question, Charlestown Town Council President Deb Carney and I voted against the appraisal of the eighth conservation property proposed by the Planning Commission, because there was not a plan in place as to how to maintain it. We also voted against the Conservation Development Ordinance because no choices were given to our Charlestown land owners/developers. We were told it was “too much work” for the Planning Department to offer both Cluster and Conservation Development. This is not fair to generational land stewards. We need more affordable housing — in fact we need almost 400 units.
It is absurd to think or infer I am against conservation. I spent 13 years on the Charlestown Conservation Commission, four years as chairwoman. I know conservation, and this lack of planning does not work! Let’s set this story straight once and for all. Please vote for the Charlestown Residents United and GOP endorsed candidates, for Town Council: Deb Carney, Grace Klinger, Lorna Perrson, Rippy Serra and Steve Stokes; for Planning Commission: Amy Godino and Patty Stamps; for School Committee: Kim Coulter and Jim Sullivan.
Grace Klinger
Charlestown
The writer is a candidate for Town Council in Charlestown.
