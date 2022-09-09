A long time ago, I was taught that actions speak louder than words. In politics it is even more important to watch what people do rather than what they say. Recently the chairman of the Westerly Democratic Town Committee wrote and said Sharon Ahern’s positions on gun control and reproductive rights were misrepresented. The fact remains that Ms. Ahern voted as the president of the Town Council for a resolution opposing gun safety legislation being considered by the state legislature. Her reasoning appears to be towns should have power over state laws. This sounds similar to Republican arguments for states’ rights over federal laws.
As for reproductive rights, I received a flyer in the mail from an anti-choice group endorsing Ms Ahern. They seem to believe she is against a woman’s autonomy over her own body.
Please vote for Victoria Gu in the upcoming Democratic primary. I believe she will represent us as a true Democrat.
Roy Moran
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.