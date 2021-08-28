We’ve all been on a trip with our folks. We had to sit (three girls) in the back seat, and we sat like mummies, afraid to breathe. The doors were locked to prevent us from falling out. Every 20 minutes, we planned for rest stops. Most men have kindneys the size of golf balls. No need for pit stops!
As for commercial games, we made up our own. We all wanted the window seat. It’s hard jamming three girls in a sedan and keeping them from killing one another.
Oh, and my sister Carol always got nauseated in a moving vehicle. We sisters didn’t go on vacation to have fun — I guess we should have been left home.
As we keep driving, hysteria sets in. Dad hears a knock in the engine — was the transmission about to conk out? (Thank God no.)
All this makes you wonder why mom cleaned the fridge, fixed the pillows on the sofa and bought us all new underwear. Maybe it was to give us girls an “interesting” trip? Remember, we were only going to Jewett City, Conn., to see mom’s brother for an overnight stay.
Gloria J. Birchell
Westerly
