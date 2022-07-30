“Trees can outlive anything — except humans,” in the July 22 issue of The Sun, casts light on our biggest enemy — ourselves. We all despise taxes, but the 2021 tax-funded $1.6 trillion budget has a sickening $801 billion (50%, per the Peterson Foundation) in military spending, camouflaged as “defense spending” that defends Americans from who, exactly? What’s desperately needed is defense of the oxygen-bearing trees, carbon-absorbing oceans, life-necessary water and civilization-sustaining climate, but we’ve “evolved” into developing a military-industrial complex that consumes $2,187 in expenditures per capita yearly. Where’s the tax-form box enabling me to opt out? Environmental disasters harm so many more lives than our military could ever save with droughts, floods, wildfires and hurricanes intensified, advancing conscience-free by human-caused climate change. Summer irony: Air conditioning’s bottomline effects advance the heat enemy it temporarily combats. Take a cold shower instead.
Trees possess willy nilly respect for just being alive, with all life deserving an unimpeded right to live another day until it is unable to do so or threatens another. Beyond isolated respect, trees demand integrated respect, providing humans with life-sustaining necessities: Shelter, shade, energy, heat, cooling, housing, food, paper, protection, recreation, tranquility, peace of mind are just some of the things trees have contributed to in the course of human development, not to mention the oxygen byproduct via photosynthesis. Trees are as diverse as they are invaluable: Mangrove trees can turn salt water into fresh water and are a noteworthy species fighting the climate crisis, possessing exceptional carbon absorption and storage capacity. Just as the electric vehicle’s time has come, the time is now for sourcing paper and cardboard from a tree alternative.
Like the water and air we cannot live without, trees are not perfect and must be properly managed for maximum advantage to trees and humans. Perfection in a human invention exists in four places in this world: 1. Dictionary; 2. Scrabble board; 3. Dog house (if you name your dog Perfect); and 4. Litter box (if you name your cat Purrfect).
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
