Letter: Trebisacci needs a history lesson
By Jo Pendola
Sep 15, 2020

I understand that letters to the editor are opinions but they should not ignore facts.Antonio P. Trebisacci claims that Columbus discovered America. Columbus never stepped foot here.

Jo PendolaWesterly
