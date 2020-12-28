There have been a flurry of letters to the editor on the topic of future planned development on the Winnapaug Golf Course property. Regardless which side of the argument you might be on, I implore the residents of Westerly and the Town Council to require any development in town to be conducted with greater transparency.
As the owner of a home on property that abuts the Winnapaug Golf Course, I have been actively following the Town Council and Planning Board public meetings since being made aware of the recent proposed changes to the Commercial Recreation (CR) zoning district (subsection 3.3.4) in the 2020-24 Comprehensive Plan for Westerly.
In the 2010 Comprehensive plan, the February 2018 Citizens Advisory Committee Comprehensive Plan Draft and as recently as the May 18, 2020 draft of the Comp Plan, the Commercial Recreational zoning district definition and language was consistent. All of these plans allowed the CR facilities (all of the Westerly golf courses and the Westerly Yacht Club) to exist, although adjacent to residential areas, “SUBJECT TO REASONABLE REGULATIONS AND LIMITATION ON FUTURE EXPANSION.”
The July 20, 2020, version of the Comp Plan suddenly had new wording for the CR District, including “future residential uses on the property to ensure continued vitality,” and in the Nov. 17, 2020, version approved by the Planning Board, “mixed uses” were added to yet again broaden the potential development options for the CR-zoned properties.
When the public raised concerns about these changes to the Town Council, this section was sent back to the Town Planning Board for review, with the hope that all interested parties could work together. Instead, the Planning Board referred the matter to the Economic Development Commission (EDC). It was the opinion of the Planning Board that this broader definition needed to be in the Comp Plan to “enable” Westerly to maintain economic vitality options in the future.
In attorney Liguori’s Nov. 17 testimony to the Planning Board, he stated that the additions of affordable housing and hospitality housing in the CR District language (part of the “mixed uses” definition) were the result of multiple meetings the owners of the Winnapaug Golf Course had with the town on Comp Plan development and that he and his client had “hammered out” with the EDC. He went on to say that this is what the town wanted and the Winnapaug owners simply want to develop a golf resort.
Why do we need this new broader (and much more open-ended) definition of CR in the 2020 Comprehensive Plan to enable future developmment? There are existing mechanisms in place to enable future development in the CR district. During the Nov. 17 Planning Board meeting, the town solicitor himself said that any development plans must go through the EXISTING planning, architecture and zoning reviews for approval.
If the owners of the Winnapaug Golf Course need development to sustain the course in its existing recreational capacity, then present a detailed plan to the appropriate town review boards and ask the residents of Westerly to approve a variance. We all support the need for Winnapaug Golf Course to remain a viable recreational asset in town. It is the lack of transparency in the process that begs us to question the real motivations for the changes to Commercial Recreational section of the 2020 Comprehensive plan.
Susan Strouse
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.