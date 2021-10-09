The Town of Westerly first had a court-approved order of condemnation on the dangerous Potter Hill Mill ruin in 1984. I am very pleased that, in its wisdom, the current Town Council recently voted to use COVID-19 federal relief funds to finally address this problem. Taking down the mill ruins will remove a community blight, which is an attractive nuisance and poses a serious risk of personal injury or death.
The Town of Westerly was also awarded a $600,000 grant from NOAA, which is expected to be matched by the State of Rhode Island and other partners, for the purpose of removing the dam on the mill property. I trust that the Town Council, in its wisdom, will decide whether to accept the grants based on science, engineering, and the best interests of the town as a whole; even if their decision turns out to be opposed by a vocal group led by a relatively small number of individuals with special interest desires to be able to continue to swim from their private dock on the artificial lake created by the dam, and/or motor up and down it in their power boat, or those who are just opposed to changing things back to the way that they used to be.
Harvey Perry
Westerly
