After reading “Councilors debate right approach to short-term rental issues” (June 23), I just had to respond. It was with great concern that I read that our town councilors are considering a pervasive undermining of our current zoning regulations to offer a back-door authorization of short-term rentals throughout the town. The initiative being proposed is nothing but a wolf in sheep’s clothing. While purporting to protect the local homeowner, the current proposal does nothing of the sort. For the price of a minor registration fee with the town, any property owner can operate a hotel in any neighborhood.
I lived next to a short-term rental for a few years, and I can attest to strangers in your neighborhood both day and night, clogged streets from all the extra parked cars and trucks, a loss of privacy, and the distinct potential of a loss of property value as the result of a commercial enterprise operating right next door.
In the article, Town Attorney Dylan Conley acknowledges that currently “short-term rentals are not permitted under town zoning regulations.” That should be it, case closed. It’s illegal and it should be prevented. It is that very fact that should be concerning our elected representatives, but apparently it is not. If the councilors want to promote short-term rentals, they should be honest with their constituents and announce their intention to change the zoning regulations. Instead, our councilors seem more interested in promoting people who are, as Councilor Cooke described it, “making a lot of money.” Well what about the rest of us who have invested in this town and bought property with the expectation that the laws and regulations of the town would be honored? Shouldn’t our privacy and property rights be valued as well? Councilors Overton and Giorno appear to share these concerns. They recognize that the town must be fair to residents who “don’t want to live next door to a motel.” Furthermore, they acknowledge that “homeowners need a tool to protect their neighborhood.” But here’s the thing, that tool already exists; it called our ZONING LAWS. All we really need are town officials willing to enforce it.
With regards to an ordinance, I propose the following. Any homeowner who wishes to operate a short-term rental on their property should apply for a zoning variance. That way, all abutting property owners would be notified, and due process can be applied to any change in the character of that neighborhood. What’s great is that the variance process is already established and everyone will get an equal say regarding the changes that are occurring to this gem that we call the Town of Westerly. It’s incumbent on those who treasure the current character of this town to ensure it is not irrevocably damaged. The proposed ordinance discussed by the town council on June 23 is nothing less than a disingenuous attempt to do just that.
Gary Paulhus
Westerly
