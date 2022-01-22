The current consideration of investor plans for the redevelopment of the Elm Street School property offers a potential learning experience for the town. If, as it did with this property, the town ever again provides any entity with a deed to town property in exchange for $1, it would be wise to include a reverter clause in the language of the deed. This would have the effect of the property coming back to the town in the event that the recipient no longer wants to keep the property. The town’s taxpayers could consequently benefit from the eventual sale of the property to an investor for a higher price.
I am not concerned with the redevelopment causing increased traffic congestion. The property caused frequent congestion by people simultaneously going to and from the school at that site. It is also a place where residents can take short walks to avoid high gas prices and get exercise and to access a grocery store, pharmacy, bank, post office, library, Town Hall, restaurants, movie theater, barber shop, dry cleaner and laundromat. More congestion would be created by new developments outside of downtown whose residents would have to drive everywhere to meet their needs.
Harvey Perry
Westerly
