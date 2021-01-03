Whether or not the condition of the Winnapaug Golf Course (WGC) has improved markedly under present ownership, as was suggested in a recent letter, is up for debate. Declining memberships there, even as the number of rounds played has risen at many courses during this Pandemic, is one argument against that.
Concerns raised by the Keep Westerly Green Coalition (KWG) and many others have not been aimed at the course’s condition, the owner’s work ethic, or his right to have a plan for the golf course.
The issue is about the degree to which the Town’s Comprehensive Plan language is being proposed to change, and that frightens many citizens. It removes previously explicit protections for neighboring property owners, it allows for mixed-use development (basically anything you can imagine being built), and it suggests that the Town should ensure (guarantee) the economic vitality of a private business.
The WGC owner does not need these drastic language changes to bring certain development proposals before the Town’s governing bodies. Nor does he need to propose the significant changes to the Zoning Ordinance covering the Town’s golf courses. But securing these will make it much easier for him to realize his plan.
That said, KWG respects his right to attempt this. He is a businessman trying to increase his odds of success. The KWG coalition’s concern is with our Town’s officials, who seem to have lost sight of the balance between one business owner’s desires and the long-standing protections of Open Space and the rights of adjacent homeowners heretofore accorded by the Town’s Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Ordinances.
The Keep Westerly Green Coalition urges the Town Council to reject the proposed language in section 3.3.4 Commercial Recreation, and to give open-minded consideration to any alternative proposals brought forth on or before its upcoming January 4 Public Hearing.
Ken Julian
Westerly
