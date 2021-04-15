As the dates for finalization of the town’s municipal and school budgets and for the vote on the referendum on sewer plant upgrades and school project bonds are fast approaching, it appears the town’s leaders are once again asking the Westerly taxpayers to shoulder the financial burden. This is an annual ask.
But this year is different, and we are writing to ask why the billions of dollars the federal government has allocated for COVID relief to assist municipalities to recover from lost revenue from citizens has not been mentioned in any of the budget presentations by the town manager or the schools superintendent. Nor has it been mentioned during discussions of these budgets by the finance board.
Three COVID relief bills have been passed — two have included funds to get students back to school, and in the most recent trillion-dollar relief bill there are funds for municipalities and states.
Despite these federal appropriations, there has been no discussion by our town leaders on how these funds might be considered in planning the school and municipal budgets and in funding the projects on the ballot in the upcoming referendum.
Perhaps these funds are not available or not available yet. It would be helpful if Westerly citizens were informed of the availability, or potential availability, of these funds. What are the chances Westerly will receive any federal funds, and how much, and when?
We would like to ask the Westerly town manager and the Westerly School superintendent to address this question in an interview with The Westerly Sun or at an appropriate venue like a Town Council meeting or a School Committee meeting.
Ed and Nina Rossomando
Westerly
