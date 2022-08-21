Let’s look at the proposed future of Scenic 1A.
Plans are in the works to expand the Venice, located along Shore Road/Scenic 1A, which abuts the Winnapaug golf course. The Venice project includes an additional 22 hotel rooms, a second conference center, a swimming pool, fitness center and another 290-seat banquet room in addition to the 117-seat existing banquet room, plus eight two-bedroom suites and 26 additional hotel suites, all of which require a variance to Westerly parking regulations!
Adjacent to the Venice project, on Shore Road, is the Winnapaug Golf Course’s plan for 30 limited-suite rooms on the 13th fairway and more of the same on the 10th fairway. Add to that the many redundant projects scattered along the Winnapaug Golf Course. There is another restaurant, another banquet hall, another hotel with 150 rooms and a rooftop deck, a clubhouse, pro shop, limited-suite rooms, cottages, another pool, employee housing and more, all within earshot of the Wicklow and Tom Harvey neighborhoods. Across Scenic 1A is The Villa, owned by Winn Properties, aka Winnapaug Golf Course, with eight guest rooms and a pool already in place.
Besides all of this, the Winnapaug Golf Course plans to put an undisclosed “accessory” by the 13th tee box, which looks to be on the pond.
There is also an existing 20 units of some type of housing or accommodations across from the Venice at 164 Shore Road.
Town councilors have expressed concerns over the massive Venice expansion. These concerns include:
Its close proximity to the street;
There is nothing like it from a character perspective along Shore Road;
Unsure that the enormity of it would fit the area;
Questioned if it would be detrimental to nearby residences.
The project also needs approval from the state Coastal Resources Management Council because of its proximity to Winnapaug Pond.
Both expansions fall within a HALF MILE SECTION of Scenic 1A!
What is happening here? I would ask the Town Council to protect and preserve the character of this residential neighborhood and Scenic 1A before it becomes extinct. The reality is that this overdevelopment is overkill and the potential here for the success of massive development like this is limited by its own scope!
Angela and Frank Volpicelli
Westerly
