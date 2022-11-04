As election day draws near, there are three important questions every Westerly voter should be asking about Senate District 38 candidate Victoria Gu, who is running for the seat currently held by retiring Sen. Dennis Algiere:
1. How did an unknown candidate with no political track record amass $85,000 in campaign contributions, many of which have come from donors from cities and towns outside our district, outside our state and even outside the country?
2. At least 17 special interest groups have endorsed or contributed to Gu’s campaign; what political favors will she owe to these groups in return for their support?
3. As someone who seeks to represent our community in the state Senate, why Gu listed three different addresses in her campaign finance reporting since moving to the area this past spring?
Unfortunately, these questions remain unanswered.
There is only one independent candidate who has received no endorsements or donations from any outside group. A candidate who has lived in, worked in and served our community for decades. The choice is clear — on Nov. 8, please join me in electing hometown candidate Caswell Cooke Jr. as our next senator who will truly represent us in Providence.
Wendy Donoghue
Westerly
