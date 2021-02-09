To say my late father, Robert A. Booth, was a colorful man was an understatement. Like no few of his generation, unrestrained by political correctness, I remember countless aphorisms with a smile. Some not.
Reading in this newspaper, or one of the other three he read every day of his adult life, Robert’s eye would land on this or that atrocity of law, conduct, or general morality committed in a state of the former Confederacy. “The worst thing we ever did,” he’d declare, “was win that war. We should have let them keep it.”
He meant the Civil War. The longer I live, the more I agree. Almost. Surveying the men (think Mitch McConnell, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Ted Cruz of Texas, and on and on) and women (the latest lunatic, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia) they send to Congress staggers the cultured imagination.
That’s not the worst of it. Judging by the Capitol riot, it seems Mr. Trump has succeeded in tearing the scab from wounds of racism and classicism, letting their danger bleed internally to the corpus outside the south. Yet Republican legislators seem loathe to budge stemming that tide. What madness flows in their veins? Can they not see they risk losing the entire, wonderful and unique American Experiment?
Words from the McCarthy hearings of the fifties spring to mind: “Senator, have you no sense of decency?”
A close friend of mine, a man I admire, now lives in Hertford, N.C., birthplace of local lion Catfish Hunter of Major League Baseball lore. I have visited. It is an experience, too long to belabor, but typical of rural and semi-rural Dixie.
“Republicans thrive in the south by telling people they won’t take their guns, and they won’t be forced to have an abortion,” Dave summarized.
“The Democrats could make a big difference,” Dave continued, “by spending some money in the rural states. Hospitals close all the time. Schools are woefully under-funded. Our internet sucks.” And he added to that list. But for short money, on the national scale, much might be derived from following his counsel over the long term. An investment.
Founding father James Madison is credited with writing, “the price of liberty is eternal vigilance.” And Benjamin Franklin for saying, “You have a republic — if you can keep it.” Borrowing from Thomas Jefferson’s immortal Declaration of Independence, I hold these truths (Jefferson’s too) to be self-evident. This republic is worth fighting for, and we’d better remember that at the midterms, and not just national elections. Because life in a Republican dystopia is not something I want to consider.
Rick Booth
Pawcatuck
