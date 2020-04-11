It is important to know what to do in a medical emergency — it can save a life. One of the first questions to ask is whether the situation you are dealing with is truly an emergency that requires a visit to the emergency department. Here are some warning signs of a medical emergency:
Bleeding that will not stop
Severe or extreme difficulty breathing or severe shortness of breath
Change in behavior or confusion
Persistent chest pain or pressure in the chest
Choking
Coughing up or vomiting blood
Feeling of committing suicide or harming another person
Head or spine injury
Severe or persistent vomiting
Sudden injury due to a motor vehicle accident, burns or smoke inhalation, near drowning, deep or a large wound
Sudden dizziness, weakness, or change in vision
Swallowing a poisonous substance
Childbirth complications or imminent delivery
Slurred speech, new or worsening as observed by a second party
Acting confused, new or worsening as observed by a second party
Loss of consciousness or fainting as observed by a second party
Difficulty waking up observed by a second party
Only call 911 if you believe you are experiencing an emergency. All Rhode Islanders who have symptoms of COVID-19 are urged to call their health care provider or urgent care center to get scheduled for a test. Individuals experiencing symptoms must also self-isolate and have as little contact with others as possible. For general questions about COVID-19 you can call the Rhode Island Health Department General Help Line at 401-222-8022. The Centers for Disease Control and prevention has a number of resources at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
If you do believe you may have COVID-19 and need to call 911:
Immediately tell the dispatcher that you or someone in your home may have the virus.
Trained dispatchers may ask additional questions related to their Emerging Infectious Disease protocol to gather additional information. Be honest and forthcoming when answering questions so the first responders know how best to help you and how best to keep themselves safe.
Meet the responders outside your home if possible. This helps minimize the potential of exposing the first responders.
There are several ways for citizens to help during this challenging time, including the donation of blood, adhering to the stay-at-home recommendations and donations of masks or other personal protection equipment. If you’re able to assist, contact your ambulance service to see if and what they may need.
David B. Hiltz
Westerly
Hiltz is director of quality and development for Code One Training Solutions.
