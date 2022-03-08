In Albert Gerheim’s letter to the editor published on March 4 (“We must change our behavior and end divisiveness), he gives some very prudent advice. In essence, be respectful with your words, remember that “right” and “wrong” are not absolutes, first establish common ground before exploring disagreements, and lead with facts before emotions. Lastly, and most importantly he reminds us of our humanity and the humanity of our opponents.
I do not know Mr. Gerheim but his advice rings true on several fronts. In the current political climate professional educators are increasingly treated with disrespect and disregard for their expertise, and targeted by people whose fear clouds their capacity to have productive discourse. As educators we are focused on the very future of humanity, the intellectual and social-emotional well-being of our children.
After two years of pandemic woes, we are finally beginning to transition into some semblance of normalcy. I look forward to seeing the smiles and facial expressions of my students, which can often tell me more than anything they may say or write. I look forward to my students simply being able to see me smile at them. I am also aware that for many children, and adults, this transition will be uncomfortable. There is no right and wrong, there is an option for every person to make a choice that suits their comfort level, and we must be respectful of the rights of others as we exercise our own rights.
One tenet of education is the importance of community partnerships. Students thrive with parental and community involvement. There are many ways to be actively involved including and beyond parent teacher organizations, such as school improvement teams or serving on a committee. Through parental and community partnerships in decision-making, we model for our children the value that we put on education. In working collaboratively, problems and disagreements can be solved in a way that models for students the critical thinking skills, art of discourse and debate, and advocacy and diplomacy traits that they will need to become productive members of society. These partnerships are the basis for establishing common goals, missions, and visions of any organization or community. When those goals are met with resistance by diverging views, it is through the strength of these partnerships that resolutions can be made.
The pervasive divisiveness is poisoning every aspect of our society. My favorite quote right now is, “It is easier to criticize than it is to build.” As teachers we are faced daily with the conundrum of how to meet the social-emotional and often mental health needs of our students and their families, while also providing rigorous instruction that translates to evidence of learning in standardized test scores. As we continue to navigate this multifaceted and complex work, we are accused of doing the very opposite. When we judge and categorize people, it is their very humanity that we disregard. The only way to conflict resolution is through productive discourse, collaboration and building partnerships. It is time to stop criticizing and start building.
Kathryn Pendola Leach
Westerly
