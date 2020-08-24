It is encouraging to read the headline in The Westerly Sun about “sewer expansion under consideration” being included in the town’s Comprehensive Plan. Misquamicut was mentioned but, as in the past, didn’t indicate much hope.
Superstorm Sandy should have signaled that a real problem exists in Misquamicut, as cesspools flooded and updated systems failed, releasing raw sewage into 3 to 4 feet of seawater, which flooded the area. This had a serious health impact to the area and those homes that were breached by the water.
The health and welfare of these folks should be a concern to the town council while reviewing the Comprehensive Plan. It would be a credit to them to take a proactive approach to the issue instead of waiting for a state or federal mandate. Grant funds could be pursued to support this effort.
Clem McGrath
Misquamicut
