The late senator from New York, Daniel Patrick Moynihan, once said: “You’re entitled to your own opinions but not your own facts.” Unfortunately, journalists, politicians, and ordinary folk on both sides of the political spectrum, often pick and choose information to advance their position as if it is the definitive word on climate change.
I am not a climate scientist nor do I have any expertise in the field of climate science. For approximately 40 years, I was a professor of economics with an area of specialization in environmental and natural resource economics. With that said, I offer the following remarks as my opinion.
I see healthy skepticism as an important vehicle leading scientists toward a deeper understanding of the natural world. I am, however, strongly opposed to the modus operandi used by some critics seeking to undermine the credibility of climate scientists, thereby lowering their legitimacy in the public discourse about climate policy.
I contend that this is the approach used by the right in their attack on Michael Mann and his hockey stick model. Since Mann and colleagues’ original hockey stick publication, several independent studies have repeatedly reaffirmed their findings — including their main conclusion that recent global warming is unprecedented during the past millennium. The National Academy of Sciences and The National Science Foundation also found Mann’s research “both honest and solid.”
I also recognize that, in addition to Mann’s hockey stick approach, there are other pieces of evidence supporting the position that climate change is real and, to some degree, the result of human activity. A position supported by: The American Association for the Advancement of Science, The American Meteorological Society, The National Academy of Sciences, and The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
Finally, I believe that the preponderance of scientific evidence supports the position of an anthropogenic cause of climate change. I also subscribe to the position that it is time to move beyond this debate and to start focusing on developing a cost-effective climate policy.
Gerald R. Visgilio
Westerly
