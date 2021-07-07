Now that the National Education Association has made no bones about its support for the teaching of critical race theory in our nation’s schools, what say you Westerly Teachers Association? Do you echo the NEA’s feelings regarding the indoctrination of our kids, while teaching them to hate themselves, each other, and our country?
What about our School Committee? Although I have you all on video opposing CRT in our schools (though it is being taught today, as I’ve proven), why not make it official? Vote on my resolution at the July 14th meeting, and leave nothing to doubt. Then, opt out of Angelica Infante-Green’s CRT-laden ELA curriculum, and go with my plan of community involvement to improve, if needed, the current curriculum.
It’s time for the WTA and School Committee to step up to the plate, and serve our kids and good teachers. That would also mean the end of the road here in Westerly for both Mark Garceau and Alicia Storey, the three rogue teachers I’ve spoken of since last year, and others, which would do the district’s 2,724 students, and this community, a great service.
Robert Chiaradio
Westerly
