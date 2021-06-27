While councilors debate the “right approach to the short-term rental issue,” residents who live in neighborhoods where landlords have short-term rentals and live somewhere else are left to deal with the problems that certain short-term rentals present.
Drunken parties that last well beyond a reasonable hour, fireworks randomly set off, and dogs that are off-leash roaming around are common occurrences in our neighborhood, and we have been dealing with this because of unregulated short-term rentals for years, right on through the pandemic where, at times, the rentals were nightly.
So instead of moving the ordinance ahead for debate in a public hearing so the ordinance can get passed in a timely way, it is being “reworked.”
WHY?
We are a tourist area where summer months are the most active for vacation short-term rentals. While we are waiting for this reworked ordinance that would “ bring order to the industry,” according to Town Attorney Dylan Conley, what are we who are dealing with this issue on a daily and nightly basis supposed to do?
We have been told to call the police! We do, and law enforcement quickly responds, tells the offenders to keep the noise down, they sometimes comply for that night, and the same thing happens the next night … and the cycle continues.
So, while this ordinance is being reworked, our law enforcement resources are being used, but with a non-existent ordinance to enforce, they can only do what they have been doing ... in effect, law enforcement’s hands are tied.
I am certain that if Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. was dealing with these abusive short-term rentals in his neighborhood, creating an additional “level of bureaucracy” would be the last thing he would be opining about! Councilor Christopher Duhamel has, in my opinion, a frivolous concern of neighbor retribution, for example, “if your neighbor has it out for you.” This ordinance regulates short-term rentals and I would think that every ordinance written can’t cover every variable that might happen. We have to trust that those enforcing the ordinance will be discerning.
The time is NOW! Councilors need to take prompt action!
Beverly and John Conti
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.