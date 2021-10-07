Ms. Denise M. Lenihan’s courageous letter titled “America’s exit from Afghanistan was unconscionable” (Sept. 25) should shock its readers into seeing the incompetence of President Biden and his administration and how it’s led to the tragedy that’s taken place in Afghanistan.
Our surrender and retreat from Afghanistan is not only unconscionable, it is a disgraceful tragedy that’s seen all over the world. This failure is of President Biden’s making who has consistently been dishonest with the American people about the success of his withdrawal plans. It’s been carried out by his national security advisor, Jack Sullivan, who has had no hands-on experience prior to conducting this size of an operation.
I wonder how often these masterminds think of the 13 Marines, Navy Corpsman and soldiers who were murdered by an ISIS suicide bomber while helping Americans through an airbase gate to safety.
The mainstream news media didn’t dwell on the tragedy of Afghanistan very long. It quickly turned its attention to the tragedy of the murder of a young woman that no one knew or heard of until her tragic death was reported on the news.
That’s how the mainstream media deliberately changes its attention from a tragedy of worldwide significance to the death of someone that no one has ever heard of to hide the catastrophic mistakes made by President Biden and his administration.
It’s apparent that the terrible mistakes the Biden administration made in Afghanistan have made this country look weak in the eyes of our adversaries. Meanwhile, in Taiwan, the Chinese continue to threaten war by violating Taiwan’s defense airspace and massing troops for an invasion.
Not to worry though, we can sleep well because we know that our commander-in-chief is President Joseph Biden, the “tiger” of Afghanistan.
James M. Mageau
Charlestown
