A former (CCA) Charlestown Town Councilor is once again attempting to divert everyone’s attention from previous negligent accounting practices.
She has penned another letter regarding the $3 million accounting error, this time stating, “For the current Town Council president, Deb Carney, to expect to find this $3 million in the bank now is absolute folly, something Ms. Carney surely should know.”
Rest assured, I never once stated or indicated I expected to find “$3 million in the bank now”. I do want to ensure that an accounting error of this magnitude does not happen again.
Making false statements will not change the fact that the $3 million error occurred.
At a recent Town Council meeting a resident quoted a line from the movie “Cool Hand Luke”: “What we have here is a failure to communicate”. The same can be said of the letter writer who continues to attribute false statements to me.
Deborah Carney
Charlestown
The writer is president of the Charlestown Town Council.
