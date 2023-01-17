A recent letter to the editor questioning my “State of the Town” submission in The Sun (“The Year in Review: Charlestown looks to build on success, learn from missteps for the upcoming year,” Dec. 29) is yet another example of how these errors happened in the first place.
My statements were clear, unambiguous and accurate. Our town’s surplus was in fact $3 million less than previously stated. I did not, at any time, accuse anyone of embezzling the money. When a $3 million error is made, it makes good sense to take action to ensure it does not happen again.
Yes, when taxpayers answered the 2021 survey they were generally pleased with the tax rates in Charlestown.
However, in 2022, there arose an issue regarding $3million of OUR money. We had $3 million less than had been previously reported. “All’s well that ends well” is not sound fiscal management, nor should it be acceptable to taxpayers.
Anyone who thinks town officials should ignore a $3 million error has no place near town finances. This is not me “stirring the political pot.” This is me and my fellow councilors doing the job we were elected to do.
Deborah Carney
Charlestown
The writer is president of the Charlestown Town Council.
