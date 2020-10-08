We are writing to urge support for State senator Heather Somers. For years she has worked tirelessly for the residents of the 18th district
Of note has been her efforts to preserve funding for Medicaid, Husky and similar programs, advocated to create safe policies and guidelines to fight the spread of COVID-19, and helped small businesses navigate the CARES Act which provided for paycheck protection funding.
As longtime Optometric Physicians in the area we believe another term for Senator Somers would benefit all of us in the district as well as the State of Connecticut.
George Adrian, Groton
Michael Simeone, Pawcatuck
Joel Zuckerbraun, Prospect
