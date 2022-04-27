Some thoughts on the value of a restored Pawcatuck River Watershed as compared to local dam-pond residents:
1. The Pawcatuck watershed represents large current economic interests in sport fishing, river touring, birding and even swimmers in the river/Little Narragansett Bay.
2. The current utility of the dam is the pleasure boating of a group of abutters (is it as many as 100 or is it closer to 50?).
3. Dams have been removed hundreds of times in Northeast. Not a single well has been compromised, natural vegetation returns in a single season, and the only economic model I’m aware of (Plymouth, Mass.) shows that, at least in that situation, abutting property values were enhanced by dam removal.
The dam inhibits/denies passage of the river herring that feed and attract sea bass and bluefish (sport fishing), herring that eat algae and keep river water cleaner (swimming, paddle boating), river herring that are food for osprey, eagles, kingfishers and the like, herring that are a base element, a fulcrum of a watershed ecosystem that would draw thousands of visitors spending time and money fishing, watching, boating, even camping. Instead, the Potter Hill Dam lets a handful of abutters not change.
I live a stone’s throw from the former St. Pius School. I am also living the patience required of citizens in the face of change. The same can be said of abutters to Tower Street School, Bradford School and, perhaps, State Street School as well. I doubt that change in those cases can or should be stopped due to our individual inconveniences. And, unless the change directly hampers “the reasonable enjoyment of my property,” I don’t think it should be stopped, just for me.
In the case of Potter Hill Dam it appears that a pontoon-boat Navy is damaging the enjoyment and health of an entire watershed and driving up Westerly costs by millions of dollars for their perceived inconvenience.
Remove the dam. The abutters’ pond will still be there, albeit not quite so expansive, not quite so grand, but it will remain and all the citizens along the watershed and all the citizens who can and could use and benefit from a healthy watershed will applaud.
Doug Brockway
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.