Nov. 8 is just around the corner and I hope everyone has had time to look through the long list of candidates running for office in Westerly. As a lifelong voter and well-informed citizen I would like to offer my thoughts on this election.
In the race for Westerly Town Council I urge you to vote for four very well-qualified, highly intelligent and thoughtful candidates: Kevin Lowther II, Mary Scialabba, Ed Morrone and Joy Cordio. I have watched every debate, read all the literature and spoken in person to many of the candidates. I am convinced that these candidates are serious about the issues, are willing to listen, are fair and open-minded and see both the pros and cons of the many challenges facing the town. Between them they have a balance of longtime experience in government and on various committees to those who are just beginning their political career. I trust their honesty and dedication to making Westerly a welcoming community.
As a retired teacher and administrator I am deeply concerned about the race for School Committee. Some candidates strike me as not trusting in the expertise and professionalism of our teachers, administrators and staff. This tendency to second-guess and foster discontent could destroy our public education system. Transparency is a critical part of any government institution and we should encourage public input and dialogue but when questions are repeatedly asked, honest answers given but never accepted, this creates chaos and the children suffer as a result. Leslie Dunn, Mike Ober and Angela Goethals will get my vote. They are forward-thinking, concerned for student mental health and know that our children must be prepared for the future. Trying to return to the educational theories of the 1950s will not help anyone. Not our students, not our town and certainly not our nation. Leslie, Mike and Angela impressed me at the LWV debate when they presented their desire to work for the improvement of Westerly Schools and the preparation of our students to meet the needs of a changing world.
I have had the honor of working with Victoria Gu for Senate for District 38 since she came knocking at my door in September. Victoria is young, enthusiastic, deeply committed and fully qualified to be our senator at the state level. She is willing to learn, listen and stay connected to her constituency. She represents the generation of thinkers who don’t want the status quo to continue. Her strong support for women’s health concerns, the environment and the future of our shoreline convinced me that she is my candidate of choice. She owes no political favors and will represent the people of Westerly, Charlestown and South Kingstown in a fair and progressive manner.
Please do your homework, revisit the debates, read the details on their Facebook page and make an informed decision on Nov. 8. Our town’s future and the future of our children depend upon it.
Madeline Labriola
Westerly
