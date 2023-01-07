On the second anniversary of the attempted overthrow of the legitimately elected government of the United States of America, I have a few random thoughts. Around 800 misguided people have suffered various legal problems for their blind obedience to a man who doesn’t deserve it. The main perpetrator of this mess still walks a free man and thinks himself untouchable. Donald Trump is a devious one in that he convinces lesser folk to do his bidding, while he stands back and laughs. For two years now, we have had to hear the same tired litany of complaints — stolen/rigged/faked election; conspiracy to defraud him of his proper place in history; and so on, ad nauseum. We should all hope that he and his legal advisors who came up with this face the same consequences as the 800, or worse.
His minions, who stormed the capitol on his behalf to install King Donald as ruler in chief, should have realized that the man has no empathy, integrity, or honor at all. They should have realized that when he abandoned the Kurds to the Russians and Syrians after ISIS was defeated. This lack of loyalty and honor was what led to the resignation of Secretary of Defense James Mattis, a retired Marine General, who put great stock in such things as honor and loyalty. Trump even toyed with a blanket pardon for himself and his family, if he could figure out how to do it after the fact.
As far as I am concerned, Donald Trump should be indicted, and tried for treason, incitement to insurrection, and theft of classified documents. It probably won’t happen, because he’ll whine about being persecuted, but it would be nice to see that the law really does apply to poor and rich alike.
John Kisch
Ashaway
