Is it time for all Rhode Island residents to consider totally changing their representatives and senators in Washington? The country needs solutions, not political posturing. Ask your representative or senator why they can’t compromise on current legislation to get income to our most vulnerable. Sometimes you have to give a little to achieve a greater common good.
Shame on our elected Rhode Island congressional delegation. Perhaps they missed the class on maturity and went directly to the advanced class in partisanship.
Daniel Fitzgerald
Charlestown
