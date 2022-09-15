Avoid overdevelopment in Westerly. We need to unite to keep our town’s character and charm from changing. The Winnapaug Golf Course zoning text amendment must NOT pass! Your voice and presence are needed. This will affect YOU no matter where you live in Westerly.
The zoning text amendment changes allow for large development and for other mammoth developments to be built all around Westerly. A possible 20-building, 500-total-room hotel complex has been proposed for the Winnapaug Golf Course. The huge Winnapaug project, in addition to the enormous proposed Venice Restaurant expansion of 32 hotel rooms and a 290-seat banquet facility, will make Shore Road and surrounding access artery roads major thoroughfares all year long.
There is a real foreseen strain on Westerly’s infrastructure. The large volumes of traffic and resultant necessary infrastructure upgrades (i.e., traffic control measures, utility upgrades) will be done at the expense of Westerly citizens, with even a possible increase in taxes to defray these costly upgrades.
Our voices can be heard at the Town Council public hearing on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 9 a.m. at the Town Hall. After the public hearing, the Town Council will vote on the proposed text amendment change. As we see it, the only beneficiary of the passage of this text amendment change is the Winnapaug Golf Course (Winn Properties).
Help us remind the Town Council that the 2020-40 Westerly Comprehensive Plan mandates limitations on expansion in Commercial Recreation Zones. Come and support our efforts to stop this zoning text amendment change from passing. This may be our last chance at stopping this injustice and keeping our Westerly character intact!
Elaine Doherty
Westerly
The writer is a member of Keep Westerly Green.
